SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2022 can check the result through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Tier I examination was conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022 in the computer based mode. Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II examination.

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 List 1

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 List 2

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 List 3

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022: How to check

To check the result, appeared candidates can check the steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on result section on the official website.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 link.

PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Tier II examination of Combined Graduate Level exam 2022 will be conducted from March 2 to March 7, 2023 subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Official Notice Here