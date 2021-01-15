SSC CHSL 2019 Result to be declared today at ssc.nic.in, here's how to check
- Staff Selection Commision (SSC) is expected to declare Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam result on Friday, January 15 at ssc.nic.in
Staff Selection Commision (SSC) is expected to declare Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam result on Friday, January 15. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their SSC CHSL result 2019 online at ssc.nic.in.
SSC had conducted the CHSL Tier 1 exam on March 17 and 19 amid the Coronavirus Pandemic. It was again conducted on October 12, 16, 19, 21 and 26 for those candidates who could not appear in the March exam. Its answer key was released on November 6.
SSC in its recent status report stated that the tentative result date for SSC CHSL 2019 tier 1 exam is January 15.
How to check SSC CHSL 2019 Result:
Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
On the homepage click on the SSC CHSL result link
A PDF will open
Find your roll number in the merit list
To check your marks you will have to login using application number and date of birth.
