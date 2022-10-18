Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC CHSL 2020 skill test result out at ssc.nic.in, check list here

SSC CHSL 2020 skill test result out at ssc.nic.in, check list here

exam results
Updated on Oct 18, 2022 08:08 PM IST

SSC has released the SSC CHSL 2020 skill test result for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2020.

ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC CHSL 2020 skill test result for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2020. Candidates can check the CHSL 2022 skill test result on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Commission declared the result of Tier-II of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 on May 13.

To appear in the Document Verification, provisionally a total of 247 candidates has been shortlisted for the DEST (List-I) and 11297 candidates for the typing test (List-II).

Direct link to check DEST( List-I)

Direct link to check Typing Test (List-II)

SSC CHSL 2020 skill test result: How to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Result tab

Next click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed

Check and take print out for future reference.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
