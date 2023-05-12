Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC CHSL 2021 final marks uploaded at ssc.nic.in, get link and know how to check

SSC CHSL 2021 final marks uploaded at ssc.nic.in, get link and know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
May 12, 2023 04:06 PM IST

Candidates can check final marks of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination -2021 at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 final marks on the official website. Candidates download the final marks from the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check their marks till May 26.

SSC CHSL 2021 final marks uploaded at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

The Commission announced the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 final results on April 27, 2023.

“The final Marks of candidates of the said examination have now been uploaded on the website of the Commission on 12.05.2023. The candidates may check their marks from 12.05.2023 to 26.05.2023 on the website of the Commission by using their Registered Login ID and Password”, reads the official website.

Direct link to check SSC CHSL Final Marks 2021

SSC CHSL Final Marks 2021: Know how to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Key in your registration number and password

Check the marks and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
© 2023 HindustanTimes
