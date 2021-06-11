SSC CHSL Result 2018 for Typing Test declared on ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC CHSL Result 2018 for Typing Test. Candidates who have appeared for the Typing Test or DEST can check the result on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Those candidates who have qualified the Tier-II examination were eligible to appear for the Typing Test or DEST. All the candidates who have qualified the Typing Test are required to appear in the Document Verification process. The schedule for the conduct of Document Verification will be available on the respective websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission shortly, as per the official notice.

SSC CHSL Result 2018: How to check

Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

• Enter the login details available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates can check the result.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Details of error percentage of the candidates in Skill Test will be uploaded on Commission website on June 15, 2021. This facility will be available from June 15 to June 30, 2021.