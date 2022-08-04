SSC CHSL Tier 1 results 2022 declared, here's list of qualified candidates

SSC CHSL Tier 1 results 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, August 4 announced the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2021 Tier-1 results.

The CHSL Tier-I examination was held May 24, 2022 to June 10, 2022 in the Computer Based Mode at various centres across India.

The CHSL Tier-II exam 2021 is scheduled for September 18, 2022. The admit cards of the qualified candidates for Tier II exams will be uploaded on the regional websites of SSC in due course. Candidates should check websites of their concerned Regional Offices regularly.

Candidates, who are unable to download their admit cards, may contact the concerned Regional Office concerned, immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the admit cards is solely on the candidates.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 result: Here’s how to check

1) Go to the official website of SSC

2) Go to results page

3) Click on link for CHSL Tier 1 results

4) A pdf page containing results will appear

The marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the SSC website w.e.f 11.08.2022 to 30.08.2022. Candidates may check their

individual marks by using their Registered Log-in ID and Password.