Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Constable GD 2022 Result on Saturday, April 8. The Commission has released 4 lists of shortlisted candidates who will appear for PST/PET. To check the lists candidates can visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC Constable GD Result 2022 out: SSC website slow? check complete lists here(ssc.nic.in)

Due to heavy traffic, the SSC website at times is not responding and the lists are not opening. In such a case, candidates can check the complete lists having roll number, names of candidates here below.

Along with the lists, the Commission has also released the cut off marks for all categories which can be checked on the official notice available here.

The result was prepared from the representative received from the candidates with regard to answer keys. The answer keys have been carefully examined along with the objections and the results and final answer key are prepared. Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from April 17 to May 8, 2023.

Check complete lists of SSC Constable GD Result 2022 here