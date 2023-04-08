Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC Constable GD Result 2022 out: SSC website slow? check complete lists here

SSC Constable GD Result 2022 out: SSC website slow? check complete lists here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 08, 2023 06:42 PM IST

SSC Constable GD Result 2022 has been declared. Is SSC website slow? If yes, check complete lists of shortlisted candidates below.

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Constable GD 2022 Result on Saturday, April 8. The Commission has released 4 lists of shortlisted candidates who will appear for PST/PET. To check the lists candidates can visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Constable GD Result 2022 out: SSC website slow? check complete lists here(ssc.nic.in)
SSC Constable GD Result 2022 out: SSC website slow? check complete lists here(ssc.nic.in)

Due to heavy traffic, the SSC website at times is not responding and the lists are not opening. In such a case, candidates can check the complete lists having roll number, names of candidates here below.

Along with the lists, the Commission has also released the cut off marks for all categories which can be checked on the official notice available here.

The result was prepared from the representative received from the candidates with regard to answer keys. The answer keys have been carefully examined along with the objections and the results and final answer key are prepared. Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from April 17 to May 8, 2023.

Check complete lists of SSC Constable GD Result 2022 here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc result ssc.nic.in
ssc result ssc.nic.in
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out