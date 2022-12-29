SSC Constable Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, check result here

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC Constable Result 2022 on December 29, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 can check the result through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The computer based examination was conducted on October 21, 2022. Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from January 13 to January 25, 2023.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for PE&MT which will be conducted by the Delhi Police. The schedule of PE&MT will be communicated by Delhi Police in due course. To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

List 1

List 2

SSC Constable Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Constable Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will be able to check the result.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official Notice Here