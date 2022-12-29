Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC Constable Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, check result here

SSC Constable Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, check result here

exam results
Published on Dec 29, 2022 05:42 PM IST

SSC Constable Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

SSC Constable Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, check result here (ssc.nic.in)
SSC Constable Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, check result here (ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC Constable Result 2022 on December 29, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 can check the result through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The computer based examination was conducted on October 21, 2022. Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from January 13 to January 25, 2023.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for PE&MT which will be conducted by the Delhi Police. The schedule of PE&MT will be communicated by Delhi Police in due course. To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

List 1 

List 2 

SSC Constable Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC Constable Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will be able to check the result.
  • The result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc result ssc.nic.in
ssc result ssc.nic.in

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out