SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 marks sheets released, steps to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released marks sheets of the Constable (Driver) Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can go to the commission's website, ssc.nic.in and check it. SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 marks sheets released(ssc.nic.in)

The final results of the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination 2022 were announced on December 9, 2023, and now, the commission has published detailed marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“The detailed marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates have been uploaded on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.nic.in) today (i.e., 15.02.2024). Candidates may check their individual marks by logging in using their Username (i.e., Registration Number) and Password (Registered Password) on the website of the Commission and clicking on the Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 15.02.2024 to 29.02.2024,” the notification reads.

How to check SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination 2022 marks sheets