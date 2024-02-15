 SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 marks sheets released, steps to check - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 marks sheets released, steps to check

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 marks sheets released, steps to check

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 15, 2024 03:36 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can go to the commission's website, ssc.nic.in and check it.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released marks sheets of the Constable (Driver) Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can go to the commission's website, ssc.nic.in and check it.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 marks sheets released(ssc.nic.in)
SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver 2022 marks sheets released(ssc.nic.in)

The final results of the SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination 2022 were announced on December 9, 2023, and now, the commission has published detailed marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“The detailed marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates have been uploaded on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.nic.in) today (i.e., 15.02.2024). Candidates may check their individual marks by logging in using their Username (i.e., Registration Number) and Password (Registered Password) on the website of the Commission and clicking on the Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 15.02.2024 to 29.02.2024,” the notification reads.

How to check SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver examination 2022 marks sheets

  1. Go to ssc.nic.in.
  2. Login to the website with username/registration number and password.
  3. Check and download the marks sheet.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On