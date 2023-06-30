Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC GD constable result 2023 released at ssc.nic.in, 1,46,292 lakh candidates qualified

SSC GD constable result 2023 released at ssc.nic.in, 1,46,292 lakh candidates qualified

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 30, 2023 05:28 PM IST

SSC GD in (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau exam results released at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 results today, June 30. Candidates who took the examination can download the results from the official website at ssc.nic.in. The result for the State of Manipur will be declared in due course on the conclusion of PET/PST in Manipur.

SSC GD constable result 2023 released at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
SSC GD constable result 2023 released at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

Direct link to check List-1: Female candidates shortlisted for Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Direct link to check List-2: Male candidates shortlisted for Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Direct link to check List-3: Withheld Female Candidates

Direct link to check List-4: Withheld Male candidates

The commission conducted the PET and PST examination for 368146 candidates of which 146292 qualified for the examination.

SSC GD results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for the future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out