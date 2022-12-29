SSC Head Constable Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC Head Constable Result 2022 on December 28, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 computer based test can check the results through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The computer based test was conducted on October 10 to October 20, 2022. The minimum qualifying marks in Computer Based Examination (without adding NCC bonus marks) have been fixed as 40% for UR/EWS, 35% for SC/ST/OBC and 30% for Persons with Disabilities (PwD)/Ex-Servicemen (ESM) category candidates.

Candidates who have qualified the written examination will be called for r PE&MT which will be conducted by the Delhi Police. The schedule of PE&MT will be communicated by Delhi Police in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the website of Delhi Police.

Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates in CBE will be made available on the website of the Commission. This facility will be available from January 10 to January 24, 2023. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of SSC.

