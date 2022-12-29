Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC Head Constable Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

SSC Head Constable Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

exam results
Published on Dec 29, 2022 10:42 AM IST

SSC Head Constable Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the results on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Head Constable Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link here (ssc.nic.in)
SSC Head Constable Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link here (ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC Head Constable Result 2022 on December 28, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 computer based test can check the results through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The computer based test was conducted on October 10 to October 20, 2022. The minimum qualifying marks in Computer Based Examination (without adding NCC bonus marks) have been fixed as 40% for UR/EWS, 35% for SC/ST/OBC and 30% for Persons with Disabilities (PwD)/Ex-Servicemen (ESM) category candidates.

List 1 

List 2 

List 3

Candidates who have qualified the written examination will be called for r PE&MT which will be conducted by the Delhi Police. The schedule of PE&MT will be communicated by Delhi Police in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the website of Delhi Police.

Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates in CBE will be made available on the website of the Commission. This facility will be available from January 10 to January 24, 2023. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of SSC.

Official Notice Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc result ssc.nic.in
ssc result ssc.nic.in

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out