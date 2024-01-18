SSC JE 2023 final answer keys and marks released, direct link here to check scores

Staff Selection Commission has released the candidates’ response sheets along with final answer keys and marks today, January 18, 2024. Candidates can check the final answer key through the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the final answer key through the official website at ssc.nic.in.(ssc.nic.in)

Staff Selection Commission has declared the final result of the Junior Engineer(Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023 on January 5.

The Candidates can log in using their examination roll number and password to check the final answer keys. This facility will be available for the candidates till February 1 till 5 pm.

Direct link to check SSC JE 2023 final answer key

“Further, marks of the candidates shortlisted/not shortlisted for further selection process will also be made available on the website of the Commission(i.e. https://ssc.nic.in) on 18.01.2023. This facility too will be available from 18.01.2024 to 01.02.02024. Candidates may check their marks by logging in using their username and registered password on the website of the Commission and clicking on the Result/Markstab on the candidate dashboard”, read the official notification.

SSC JE 2023 final answer key: How to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023: Uploading of Candidates’ Response Sheets along with Final Answer Keys and Marks”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the answer key link

Key on your log-in dates

Check final answer key and marks

Take print out of the same for the future reference.