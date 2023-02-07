Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC JE paper 1 answer key releasing today at ssc.nic.in, here's how to check

Published on Feb 07, 2023 02:01 PM IST

SSC JE (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 Paper 1 answer key releasing today at ssc.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission will release the answer keys for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 (Paper-I). Candidates can check the SSC JE Paper 1 answer key on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) result was announced on January 18.

SSC conducted the Junior Engineer examination from December 14 to December 16 at various centres all over the country. The Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) of the Junior Engineers Examination, 2022 is tentatively scheduled on February 26, 2023.

SSC JE 2022 paper 1 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Next click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take printouts for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
ssc.nic.in ssc ssc result + 1 more
ssc.nic.in ssc ssc result
Story Saved
