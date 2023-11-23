Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC JHT Result 2023 for Paper I on November 23, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 Paper I can check the results for the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC JHT Result 2023 for Paper I declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link here (ssc.nic.in)

The Paper I examination was conducted on October 16, 2023 in the Computer Based Mode at various centres all over the country.

Those candidates who have qualified the examination will appear for the Paper II examination. A total number of 2274 candidates have been shortlisted in Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive). All those candidates who have appeared for Paper I can check the results through these simple steps given below.

SSC JHT Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC JHT Result 2023 for Paper I link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) of the aforesaid Examination is scheduled on December 31, 2023. The Admission Certificate of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices in due course. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

