SSC JHT, SHT, junior translator paper 1 results declared at ssc.nic.in
- Staff Selection Commission on Tuesday released the results for junior hindi translator, senior hindi translator and junior translator paper 1 exams. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
Staff Selection Commission on Tuesday released the results for junior hindi translator, senior hindi translator and junior translator paper 1 exams. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
A total of 1688 candidates have qualified in the exam who will have to appear in the paper 2 exam. The SSC JHT, SHT, JT paper 2 exam will be held on February 14, tentatively. Admit card for paper 2 exam will be released 7 days before the exam.
SSC has also released the category-wise cutoff mark for the exam on its official website.
The cutoff mark for unreserved category is 140.
SSC will release the final answer key on January 25 and will be active on website till February 24. Marks of all the candidates will be uploaded on January 22 at ssc.nic.in.
SBI PO Prelims Result 2021 declared, here's direct link to check at sbi.co.in
- SBI PO results 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result of preliminary examination for the recruitment of probationary officers (PO) in the state-run bank on its official website.
ICSI CSEET results 2021 declared at icsi.edu, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CSEET examination can check their results online at icsi.edu.
ICSI CSEET results 2021 to be declared today, here's how to check
- Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CSEET examination will be able to check their results online at icsi.edu.
ICSI CSEET results 2021 to be declared tomorrow, here's how to check
- Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will be able to check their results online at icsi.edu.
BPSSC SI Main Result 2020 declared, over 15K qualify
- Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the sub-inspector mains result 2019 on its official website.
Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th prelims result 2021 to be declared today
- Bihar School Education Board will on Saturday declare the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) class 6th prelims entrance exam result. Candidates who have appeared for the SAV class 6th prelims entrance exam on December 17 will be able to check their results online at secondary.biharboardonline.com
SSC CHSL Result 2019 for tier 1 exam declared at ssc.nic.in, 44k candidates pass
- Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday declared the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier 1 exam result 2019 and cutoff marks on its official website-ssc.nic.in.
SSC CHSL 2019 Result to be declared today at ssc.nic.in, here's how to check
- Staff Selection Commision (SSC) is expected to declare Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam result on Friday, January 15 at ssc.nic.in
IBPS PO prelim results 2020 announced at ibps.in, here's how to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO prelims recruitment exam 2020 can check their results online at ibps.in till January 20, 2021.
IBPS PO prelim results 2020 declared at ibps.in, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO prelims exam 2020 can check their results online at ibps.in on or before January 20, 2021.
IBPS RRB PO Result 2020: Scorecard released at ibps.in, main exam on Jan 30
- IBPS RRB Scorecard 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel has released the scorecard for its RRB officers scale-1 exam at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Main exam is expected to be held on January 30.
HP GDS results 2020 declared at appost.in, here's how to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the HP Postal GDS recruitment 2020 can check their results online at appost.in.
MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment results 2020 for BTech to be released today
- Once the allotment results are released, candidates will be able to check their MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment results for B.E, B.Tech online at fe2020.mahacet.org.
XAT Result 2021 to be declared soon at xatonline.in
- Xavier School of Management (XLRI) is expected to declare the XAT results soon on its official website xatonline.in.
