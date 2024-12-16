Steps to download SSC MTS Result 2024 when released at ssc.gov.in, live updates here

Check the steps to download the SSC MTS results 2024, live updates here (Hindustan Times)

The Staff Selection Commission is yet to release the SSC MTS Result 2024. Candidates who appeared in the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in when declared. Notably, the the commission has not announced the date and time of the results. The MTS and Havaldar examinations were conducted from September 30 to November 14, 2024. The computer-based examination (CBE) was held intwo mandatory sessions, each spanning 45 minutes....Read More

Steps to download SSC MTS Results 2024 when out

To download the results, candidates may follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Click on the link to download the SSC MTS results 2024 on the home page. The SSC MTS result PDF will be displayed on the screen. Download the result PDF and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that the commission had released the provisional answer key for the MTS and Havaldar exam on November 29, 2024, and the last date to raise objections was till December 2, 2024.

As per past trends, the commission declares the results within a month after the last date of the examination.

The SSC aims to fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.

