Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi160C
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Steps to download SSC MTS Result 2024 when released at ssc.gov.in, live updates here

    By HT Education Desk
    Dec 16, 2024 1:10 PM IST
    The Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC MTS results 2024 at ssc.gov.in. When out, candidates can follow the steps given here to download the results. Follow the blog for the live updates.
    Check the steps to download the SSC MTS results 2024, live updates here (Hindustan Times)
    Check the steps to download the SSC MTS results 2024, live updates here (Hindustan Times)

    The Staff Selection Commission is yet to release the SSC MTS Result 2024. Candidates who appeared in the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in when declared. Notably, the the commission has not announced the date and time of the results. The MTS and Havaldar examinations were conducted from September 30 to November 14, 2024. The computer-based examination (CBE) was held intwo mandatory sessions, each spanning 45 minutes....Read More

    Steps to download SSC MTS Results 2024 when out

    To download the results, candidates may follow the steps mentioned below:

    1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
    2. Click on the link to download the SSC MTS results 2024 on the home page.
    3. The SSC MTS result PDF will be displayed on the screen.
    4. Download the result PDF and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    It may be mentioned here that the commission had released the provisional answer key for the MTS and Havaldar exam on November 29, 2024, and the last date to raise objections was till December 2, 2024.

    As per past trends, the commission declares the results within a month after the last date of the examination.

    The SSC aims to fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.

    Follow the blog for the live updates on results, direct link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 16, 2024 1:10 PM IST

    Number of Havaldar vacancies

    The total number of Havaldar vacancies to be filled is 3439.

    Dec 16, 2024 12:58 PM IST

    How to download SSC MTS results when released

    Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the SSC MTS results 2024 when released:

    Go to the official website, ssc.gov.in.

    Click on the link to download the SSC MTS results 2024 on the home page.

    The SSC MTS result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

    Download the result PDF and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    Dec 16, 2024 12:55 PM IST

    When was the last date to raise objections?

    Candidates could challenge the SSC MTS answer key 2024 till December 2, 2024.

    Dec 16, 2024 12:42 PM IST

    Provisional answer key released in November

    The commission had released the provisional answer key for the MTS and Havaldar exam on November 29, 2024.

    Dec 16, 2024 12:36 PM IST

    Total number of vacancies

    Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill a total of 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies.

    Dec 16, 2024 12:33 PM IST

    When are the results usually declared?

    The commission, as per past trends, declares the results within a month after the last date of the examination.

    Dec 16, 2024 12:30 PM IST

    Exams were conducted in two mandatory sessions

    The SSC MTS 2024 exams were conducted in two mandatory sessions.

    Dec 16, 2024 12:27 PM IST

    When was the examination conducted?

    The SSC MTS and Havaldar examinations were conducted from September 30 to November 14, 2024.

    Dec 16, 2024 12:26 PM IST

    Where will results be released?

    The SSC MTS Results 2024 will be released on the official websit of the commission at ssc.gov.in.

    Dec 16, 2024 12:22 PM IST

    Results not released yet by commission

    The SSC MTS Results 2024 have not been released so far by the Staff Selection Commission.

    News education exam results Steps to download SSC MTS Result 2024 when released at ssc.gov.in, live updates here
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes