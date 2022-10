SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) final result out at ssc.nic.in, get link

Staff Selection Commission (SSC has released the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 final result. Candidates can check the final result on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The result of Paper-II of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 was declared on July 29. A total 9754 candidates were qualified for appearing in Document Verification.

A total of 3887 candidates have qualified for appointment to the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff in different States/ UTs.

Direct link to check final result list-1

Direct link to check final result list-2

SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) final result: How to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Next click on the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 result link

A list will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.