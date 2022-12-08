SSC Phase IX/2021 Additional Result declared at ssc.nic.in, check here

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC Phase IX/2021 Additional Result on December 8, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The additional result has been released for matriculation level, higher secondary level and graduate and above level.

SSC Phase IX/2021 Additional Result: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The additional candidates who are shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting Documents in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form within December 30, 2022 by speed post to the respective Regional Offices to which the Post-Category belongs. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.