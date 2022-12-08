Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC Phase IX/2021 Additional Result declared at ssc.nic.in, check here

SSC Phase IX/2021 Additional Result declared at ssc.nic.in, check here

exam results
Published on Dec 08, 2022 06:12 PM IST

SSC Phase IX/2021 Additional Result has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

SSC Phase IX/2021 Additional Result declared at ssc.nic.in, check here (ssc.nic.in)
SSC Phase IX/2021 Additional Result declared at ssc.nic.in, check here (ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC Phase IX/2021 Additional Result on December 8, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The additional result has been released for matriculation level, higher secondary level and graduate and above level.

Direct link to check result 

SSC Phase IX/2021 Additional Result: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on result link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The additional candidates who are shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting Documents in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form within December 30, 2022 by speed post to the respective Regional Offices to which the Post-Category belongs. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc result ssc.nic.in
ssc result ssc.nic.in

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out