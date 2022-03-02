SSC Phase VIII/2020 Selection Posts additional results of CBT declared, link

SSC Phase VIII/2020 Selection Posts Exam: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday, March 2, declared the additional results of Phase VIII/2020 Selection Posts Examinations (CBT) for(Matriculation Level), 10+2 level and Graduation and above level.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their Selection Posts Phase 8 results through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

<strong>Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Post Examination (Matriculation Level)</strong>

<strong>Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Post Examination (Higher Secondary (10+2) Level)</strong>

<strong>Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Post Examination (Graduation &amp; above Level)</strong>

"The additional candidates who are shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting Documents (Self Attested) in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Age-relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional Office(s) to which the Post-Category belongs, within 3

(three) weeks i.e. up to 22.03.2022 by SPEED POST ONLY," reads the press release issued with the results.

"Additional result for those vacancies/categories of Posts where no additional candidates are qualified/shortlisted is either due to candidates available are not fulfilling the eligibility criteria as per Notice of the Examination or suitable candidates are not available," the release said.

The result of Computer Based Examination for Phase VIII/Selection Posts/2020 for Matric level, Higher Secondary (10+2) level and Graduation and above level posts were declared on April 12.