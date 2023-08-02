Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC Selection Post Phase-IX/2021 additional results released at ssc.nic.in, get list of qualified candidates here

SSC Selection Post Phase-IX/2021 additional results released at ssc.nic.in, get list of qualified candidates here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 02, 2023 07:26 PM IST

SSC releases Phase-IX/2021 Selection Post additional results for different levels. Candidates can check on the official website.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the Phase-IX/2021 selection Post exam additional results for Matriculation level, Higher Secondary (10+2) level and Graduate & Above level on August 2. Candidates can check the additional result on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Selection Post Phase-IX/2021 additional results released at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
SSC Selection Post Phase-IX/2021 additional results released at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

A total of 63 additional candidates are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny under different categories for Matriculation level posts. A total of 867 additional candidates are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny under different categories for Higher Secondary (10+2) level posts. A total of 808 additional candidates are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny under different categories for Graduate & Above level posts.

Phase-IX/2021 Selection Post Examination (Graduate & above level) additional list 

Phase-IX/2021 Selection Post Examination [Matriculation level)

Phase-IX/2021 Selection Post Examination [Higher Secondary (10+2) level)] additional list

“The additional candidates who are shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting Documents (Self Attested) in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Agerelaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional Office(s) to which the PostCategory belongs, within 3 (three) weeks i.e. up to 22.08.2023 by SPEED POST ONLY”, reads the official notification.

SSC Selection Post Phase-IX/2021 additional results: How to check

Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out