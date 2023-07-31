Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC Selection posts Ladakh 2022 additional result released for matric, HS and graduate level at ssc.nic.in, list here

SSC Selection posts Ladakh 2022 additional result released for matric, HS and graduate level at ssc.nic.in, list here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 31, 2023 04:40 PM IST

Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 additional results for Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above level released at official website

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 additional results for Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above level. Candidates can check the results on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Selection Posts Ladakh result for Matriculation level,Higher Secondary (10+2), and Graduation & Above level was already released on December 23, 2022.

Selection Posts Ladakh/2022 (Matriculation level) list

Selection Posts Ladakh/2022 Higher Secondary (10+2) level

Selection Posts Ladakh/2022 (Graduation & above level)

The additional number of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny under different categories for Graduation & above level is 996. For the Higher Secondary (10+2) level, 41 additional candidates are selected. A total of 690 additional number of candidates are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny under different categories for the Matriculation level.

SSC Selection posts Ladakh 2022 additional result: Steps to check the results

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and take the print for future reference.

Candidates who are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny as per Annexure-I are required to submit a copy of all the supporting documents in hard copy along with the printout of their online application form to the Staff Selection Commission (Northern Western Region), by the 21st August, 2023 by SPEED POST ONLY.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
