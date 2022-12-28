SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2022 for Paper I out at ssc.nic.in, check here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2022 for Paper I. Candidates who have appeared for Computer Based Examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) can check the results on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The written examination will be conducted from November 9 to November 11, 2022. Marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the provisions of the Notice of Examination (Para-12.5). Such normalized marks have been used for processing the result.

As per the official notice, shortlisted candidates will be called for PET/ PST which will be conducted by the CAPFs. The schedule of PET/ PST will be communicated by the Regional Offices of the Commission in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission regarding issue of Admission Certificates for the PET/ PST.

Candidates can check their marks and final answer key from January 3 to January 18, 2023. on the website of the Commission. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

List 1

List 2