Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC Steno Grade C & D Final Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2022 can check the results through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC Steno Grade C & D Final Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, link here (ssc.nic.in)

The Computer based test was conducted on January 9, 2023. In the said result, a total of 13100 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Stenography Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 47246 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Stenography Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

The option cum preference was taken online from June 19 to June 25, 2023 from candidates who had appeared in Stenography Skill Test Examination. Only those candidates, who submitted their option-cum-preference online, have been considered for final selection.

SSC Steno Grade C & D Final Result 2022: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on results link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the link to check results.

PDF file will open and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

