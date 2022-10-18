Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC Stenographer Final Result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, check result here

SSC Stenographer Final Result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, check result here

Published on Oct 18, 2022 10:57 AM IST

SSC Stenographer Final Result 2020 for Grade C and Grade D have been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

SSC Stenographer Final Result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, check result here(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Stenographer Final Result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2020 can check the result through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The skill test was conducted on September 23, 2022 and a total of 227 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Document Verification for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 1982 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Document Verification for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’. Candidates who have appeared for document verification process can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check SSC Stenographer Grade C Final Result 2020

Direct link to check SSC Stenographer Grade D Final Result 2020

SSC Stenographer Final Result 2020: How to check

  • Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC Stenographer Final Result 2020 link available on the new page.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Allocation of Posts and Departments to the qualified candidates has been made on the basis of merit-cum-‘order of preference’ of ‘Posts/Departments’ exercised by the candidates at the time of Document Verification. More related details can be checked through the official site of SSC.

ssc result ssc.nic.in education news

