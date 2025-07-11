SSC Stenographer Final Result 2024 declared at ssc.gov.in, check result here

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC Stenographer Final Result 2024 on July 11, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for skill test of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2024 can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC building

A total of 6728 candidates appeared in the Stenography Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 18646 candidates appeared in the Stenography Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

The option cum preference form was available from June 27 to July 1, 2025 for filling up by candidates who appeared in stenography skill test exam.

SSC Stenographer Final Result 2024: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Steno link.

4. Click on the result link and a PDF file will open.

5. The result page will open where candidates can check their results.

6. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, post declaration of the final result of the Examination, further process of Document Verification and appointment formalities will be undertaken by the allocated Department to the shortlisted candidates. If a candidate does not receive any correspondence from the concerned allocated User Department within a period of six months from declaration of the final result, he/she must communicate immediately thereafter with the concerned User Department. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.