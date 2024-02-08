 SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ 2023 final results released, direct link here - Hindustan Times
SSC Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' 2023 final results released, direct link here

SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ 2023 final results released, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 08, 2024 07:53 PM IST

SSC declares final result for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2023

The Staff Selection Commission has declared the final result for the Computer-Based Examination of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2023, today, February 8. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the final result for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2023, on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

.SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ 2023 final results released, direct link here(ssc.nic.in)
.SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ 2023 final results released, direct link here(ssc.nic.in)

The Staff Selection Commission announced on November 24, 2023, the results of the computer-based Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination, 2023.

A total of 3596 candidates were considered qualified to appear in the stenography skill test for the position of stenographer grade "C," and 18299 candidates were considered qualified to appear in the stenography skill test for the post of stenographer grade "D." 9947 candidates took the stenography skill test for the position of stenographer grade "D." In comparison, 1901 candidates took the test for the post of stenographer grade "C."

A total of 78 candidates have been qualified for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ posts, and 1145 candidates have been qualified for the Stenographer Grade ‘D’ posts.

Direct link

SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ 2023 final results: How to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click the “Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2023 - Declaration of Final Result.”

Check the results and take the print for future reference.

Exam and College Guide
