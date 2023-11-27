close_game
SWAYAM January 2023 semester exam results announced on swayam.nta.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 27, 2023 10:08 AM IST

Learners can check SWAYAM January 2023 results on the official website, swayam.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced results of the January 2023 semester exams (written exam component) of courses under the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM). Learners can check SWAYAM January 2023 results on the official website, swayam.nta.ac.in.

SWAYAM January 2023 results announced on swayam.nta.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A total of 23,671 candidates took the exam, of whom 22,714 candidates used the computer based test (CBT) mode and 957 appeared in the hybrid (CBT+ pen and paper) mode.

The text took place on October 19, 20 and 21 in 6 sessions at 102 centres located in 77 cities across the country. The exam was held in 351 papers. Medium of papers were English except for Language papers, NTA has informed.

“Results of 182 Courses (Exam held in CBT Mode) LOT-I were declared on 16.11.2023 vide Public Notice dated 16.11.2023. Results of January 2023-Semester Exam for 103 courses (all held in CBT mode)-LOT-II…are now hosted on the NTA website, https://swayam.nta.ac.in,” the notification reads.

Candidates can check their results using email ID or application number and date of birth.

Results of balance courses are under process and will be declared in due course, NTA said.

“The final score card and certificates will be issued by the National Co-ordinators. For any clarifications, candidates can write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011- 40759000,” it added.

