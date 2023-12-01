close_game
Tamil Nadu CM's Talent Search Examination, TNCMTSE 2023, results released at dge.tn.gov.in, here's direct link to check

Tamil Nadu CM's Talent Search Examination, TNCMTSE 2023, results released at dge.tn.gov.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 01, 2023 11:59 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Talent Search Examination 2023 results declared.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced the results of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Talent Search Examination or TNCMTSE) results 2023 on December 1. Candidates who took the TNCMTSE 2023 examination can check the results on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Candidates can check the TNCMTSE-SEP-2023 results using their roll number and Date of Birth. The TNCMTSE-SEP-2023 examination will be conducted on October 7.

Direct link to check TCMTSE Sep 2023-2024 results

TNCMTSE result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website of DGE at dge.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Next, click on the “Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Talent Search Examination”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login credentials

Check the results

Save a copy of the result page for future use.

This year, 1,27,673 candidates took the exam, according to information provided by the DGE. 500 boys and 500 female students will be selected out of the 1,000 to participate in the scholarship program. For ten months of the academic year, awardees will get 1,000 per month, up to 10,000 overall.

Friday, December 01, 2023
