Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 seat allotment result released at tnmedicalselection.net

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Tamil Nadu has announced the TN NEET UG counselling 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result today, August 6. Candidates can check the TN NEET UG 2023 seat allotment results at tnmedicalselection.net. Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 seat allotment result released(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

From August 7 and August 11, candidates will be able to download the provisional allotment letter. Candidates who are allotted seats in Round 1 must report to the institutes assigned to them by August 11 (5 p.m.). The document verification will take place in the colleges that have been allocated. Candidates must bring their original documents to their chosen colleges, as well as a scanned copy of their documents, for verification.

TN NEET UG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net

On the homepage, click on the UG courses

Next, click on the seat allotment list

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the seat allotment list

Take a printout for future reference.