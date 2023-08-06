Home / Education / Exam Results / Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 seat allotment result released at tnmedicalselection.net

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 seat allotment result released at tnmedicalselection.net

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 06, 2023 12:56 PM IST

TN NEET UG 2023 Round 1 seat allotment results announced. Candidates can check at tnmedicalselection.net.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Tamil Nadu has announced the TN NEET UG counselling 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result today, August 6. Candidates can check the TN NEET UG 2023 seat allotment results at tnmedicalselection.net.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 seat allotment result released(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
TN NEET UG 2023 seat allotment list 

From August 7 and August 11, candidates will be able to download the provisional allotment letter. Candidates who are allotted seats in Round 1 must report to the institutes assigned to them by August 11 (5 p.m.). The document verification will take place in the colleges that have been allocated. Candidates must bring their original documents to their chosen colleges, as well as a scanned copy of their documents, for verification.

TN NEET UG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net

On the homepage, click on the UG courses

Next, click on the seat allotment list

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the seat allotment list

Take a printout for future reference.

