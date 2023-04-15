Tamil Nadu NMMS Class 8th result released at dge.tn.gov.in, get link here

Tamil Nadu National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam result 2023 for Class 8 released today April 15. Candidates who took the examination can download the result from the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. Tamil Nadu NMMS Class 8th result released at dge.tn.gov.in

Candidates can check the NMMS 2023 result through their ten-digit roll number and Date of Birth. The NMMS examination was held on February 25 for the class 8th students studying in the government and government-aided schools for the academic year 2022- 2023.

A total of 2,22,985 candidates participated in the examination. Over 6695 candidates passed the NMMS examination.

Here's the direct link to check the result

List of selected candidates

Tamil Nadu NMMS Class 8th result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Next, click on the “National Revenue Service and Merit Scholarship Examination (NMMS EXAMINATION)- Results Feb-2023 Tamil Literature Aptitude Test Results- October 2022”

Key in your login details

Check the result and take the print for future reference.