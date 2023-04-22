Home / Education / Exam Results / TANCET 2023 score card releasing today at tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2023 score card releasing today at tancet.annauniv.edu

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 22, 2023 08:20 AM IST

TANCET 2023 score card will release today, April 22, 2023. Candidates can check scores through the steps given below.

Anna University will release TANCET 2023 score card on April 22, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test can check their scores through the official site of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The score card for TANCET will release on April 22 and will be available for download on website till May 20, 2023. To download the scorecard, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TANCET 2023 score card: How to check

  • Visit the official site of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.
  • Click on TANCET 2023 scorecard link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TANCET 2023 examination was conducted March 25 and March 26, 2023. The result of TANCET was announced on April 14, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TANCET.

