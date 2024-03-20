 TANCET 2024 Result date announced, final answer key on March 22 - Hindustan Times
TANCET 2024 Result date announced, final answer key on March 22

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 20, 2024 12:34 PM IST

TANCET 2024 Result date have been announced. The final answer key will be releasing on March 22, 2024.

Anna University has announced the TANCET 2024 result date. The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2024 results or Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions results will be declared on March 28, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance test can check the result on the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The final answer key and scorecard dates have also been released. The final answer key will be March 22, 2024 and scorecards can be downloaded from April 3 to May 3, 2024.

TANCET 2024 Result: How to check

All the appeared candidates can check their results by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.
  • Click on TANCET 2024 Result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The score card should be produced at the time of admission. If the score card is lost, a duplicate score card can be obtained on payment of 300/- in the form of a Demand Draft, with a written request to The Secretary (TANCET), Anna University, Chennai – 600 025.

Anna University conducted TANCET for admission to postgraduate management (MBA) and computer application (MCA) courses at participating institutions in Tamil Nadu. The 2024 exam was held on March 9, in two shifts. In the first shift, the TANCET MCA exam was conducted from 10 am to 12 pm. In the second shift, the MBA entrance exam was held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The CEETA PG exam, for admission to postgraduate engineering, architecture and planning (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) courses, was held on March 10, in a single shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TANCET.

Exam and College Guide
