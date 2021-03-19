TISSNET result 2021 delayed, to be declared on March 25

TISSNET result 2021: The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) will on Thursday, March 25, declare the results of the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2021 on its official website.

The TISSNET results were expected to be announced on March 19, but according to the revised Timeline available on the institute's official website, the results of TISSNET will now be announced on March 25, 2021.

Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the TISSNET examination 2021 conducted on February 20, 2021, will be able to check their results online at tiss.edu.

How to check TISSNET result 2021 after it is announced:

Visit the official website at tiss.edu

On the homepage, click on the link for results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TISSNET result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its printout for future use.