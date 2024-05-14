TN 11th Result 2024: Tamil Nadu Class 11 results declared, here’s how to check TNDGE HSE +1 scores

The Directorate of Government has declared TN 11th Result 2024 on May 14, 2024. All the candidates who have appeared for Class 11 board examination can check the results on the official website of TN Results at tnresults.nic.in. The HSE +1 results can also be checked on the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in. Students who have appeared for the Class 11 board examination can check their results by entering their roll number and date of birth on the result page.(HT file)

TN 11th Result 2024

To check the scores, candidates can follow the steps given below.

· Visit the official website of TN results at tnresults.nic.in.

· Click on Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

· A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

· Click on submit and your results will be displayed.

· Check the results and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year Class 11 board examination was conducted from March 4 to March 25, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. The examination was conducted in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. Around 7 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGETN.