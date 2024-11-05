TN Chief Minister's Aptitude Test Results 2024 releasing tomorrow at dge.tn.gov.in, check details here

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will be releasing the results of Tamil Nadu CM Talent Search Examinations 2024 on Wednesday, November 6. Students who appeared for the test will be able to check their results on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. Tamil Nadu CM Talent Search Examination Results 2024 releasing on November 6 at dge.tn.gov.in. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

To check the results, students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth in the space provided on the website.

As per a press release issued by DGE, Tamil Nadu, the aptitude test was conducted on August 4, “to identify the potential of students of Class 11 in Government and Government Aided Schools and to motivate them.”

The official notice informed that a total of 1,03,756 students appeared for the examination, out of which 1000 students (500 male + 500 female) were selected. The selected students will be given a stipend of Rs.10,000 for 10 months (Rs.1000 per month) per academic year.

Read the official notice here.

Meanwhile, the DGE Tamil Nadu also informed in the press release that the selection list for the incentives will also be published in the official website under ‘Other Examination’ section.

Tamil Nadu CM Talent Search Exam Results 2024: Here's how to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the results when out.

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu at dge.tn.gov.in. On the home page, click on the Result tab. Click on the link titled, ‘Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Talent Search Examination result 2024’. Enter the credentials - roll number and date of birth, and click on submit. The results will be displayed on the screen. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.