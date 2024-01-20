close_game
TNDTE Diploma exam result of October 2023 exam out, direct link here

TNDTE Diploma exam result of October 2023 exam out, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 20, 2024 12:22 PM IST

Candidates can go to the website dte.tn.gov.in, and check their scores.

The Directorate of Technical Education Tamil Nadu (TNDTE) has announced results of the Diploma examination of October, 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can now go to the official website, dte.tn.gov.in, and check their scores. The direct link and steps have been mentioned below.

TNDTE Diploma exam result of October 2023 exam out
TNDTE Diploma exam result of October 2023 exam out

To check TNDGE Diploma results of the October 2023 examination, students will be required to enter their registration numbers as login credentials.

If a candidate's scorecard mentions ‘A’, it means s/he was absent in the examination or attendance was not registered, while P means present in the examination, F means s/he has failed and P in the scorecard means the candidate has passed the examination.

Direct link to check TNDTE Diploma result 2023 October

These are the steps to follow:

How to check TNDTE Diploma result 2023

  1. Go to the official website of the board, dte.tn.gov.in.
  2. Open the ‘TAMIL NADU DIPLOMA RESULTS - OCTOBER-2023’ link.
  3. Enter your registration number.
  4. Login to the website and check your score.
  5. For further uses, take a printout of the page.

Exam and College Guide
