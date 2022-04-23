Home / Education / Exam Results / TNDTE Diploma October Results 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check
exam results

TNDTE Diploma October Results 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

TNDTE Diploma October Results 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of TNDTE on tndte.gov.in. The direct link to check result is given below. 
TNDTE Diploma October Results 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check
TNDTE Diploma October Results 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check
Published on Apr 23, 2022 10:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education has declared TNDTE Diploma October Results 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Diploma exams conducted in October can check the results through the official site of TNDTE on tndte.gov.in. 

The result has been declared for Scheme J and Scheme K/L/M/N. To check the results, candidates will require their admit cards. The steps to check the result is given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check TNDTE Diploma October Results 2021 here&lt;/strong&gt;

TNDTE Diploma October Results 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of TNDTE on tndte.gov.in.
  • Click on TNDTE Diploma October Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the Scheme.
  • Enter the registration number and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.

TNDTE conducts examinations for the Diploma courses offered in the various polytechnics in the state. The examinations are conducted twice every year – in April and in October. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNDTE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam result.
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out