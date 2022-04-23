TNDTE Diploma October Results 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education has declared TNDTE Diploma October Results 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Diploma exams conducted in October can check the results through the official site of TNDTE on tndte.gov.in.

The result has been declared for Scheme J and Scheme K/L/M/N. To check the results, candidates will require their admit cards. The steps to check the result is given below.

<strong>Direct link to check TNDTE Diploma October Results 2021 here</strong>

TNDTE Diploma October Results 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of TNDTE on tndte.gov.in.

Click on TNDTE Diploma October Result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the Scheme.

Enter the registration number and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

TNDTE conducts examinations for the Diploma courses offered in the various polytechnics in the state. The examinations are conducted twice every year – in April and in October. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNDTE.