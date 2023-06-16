TNDTE diploma result 2023 out at dte.tn.gov.in, here's direct link to check

The Directorate of Technical Education, DTE has released the TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 for the April exam. Candidates can check the Tamil Nadu Diploma results through the official website at dte.tn.gov.in. Candidates can check their results through their registration number. TNDTE diploma result 2023 out at dte.tn.gov.in

"Diploma Board Examination April 2023 results published", reads the official website.

The TNDTE 2023 conducted the DoTE April 2023 diploma examination from April 27 to May 16, 2023.

TNDTE Diploma Results 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of TN DTE at dte.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the TN DTE 2023 result link

Key in your log in details

TNDTE Diploma Result will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy of the same for future reference.