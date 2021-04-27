TNPSC Answer Key 2021 released for AAO and other posts, direct link here

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released TNPSC Answer Key 2021 for various posts. The answer key has been released for Assistant Director, Horticultural Officer, Assistant Agricultural Officer, Assistant Horticultural Officer, and Agricultural Officer posts. The answer key for all the posts is available on the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the tentative answer keys can raise objections against it. The last date to raise objections is May 3, 2021, till 5.45 pm. All the objections/views received with evidence will be placed before the Expert Committee for the finalization of the answer keys.

TNPSC Answer Key 2021: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in.

• Click on What’s New link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates can click on TNPSC Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their answers.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final answer keys will be published on the Commission’s website only after the completion of the entire selection process. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNPSC.