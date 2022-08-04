TNPSC CSE Group-1 final result announced, direct link here

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Civil Services-I Examination (Group-I) 2021. Candidates can now check their results at the official website of the commission tnpsc.gov.in.

The oral test for TNPSC Group 1 was held from July 13 to 15, 2022. Counselling for the same was conducted on July 29, 2022. Now, the list of Register Number of candidates selected provisionally for appointment by direct recruitment to the posts included in Combined Civil Services-I Examination (Group-I Services) has been published.

The list of qualified candidates is released for the posts of- Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), Deputy registrar of co-operative societies, Assistant director of rural development and District Officer (Fire and rescue services).

The result of some candidates has been withheld subject to acceptance of UG degree, and document verification.

Here’s how to download

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in

Click on ‘COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION (GROUP I SERVICES) (Final Result)’ under What’s new tab

Click on the result link for the examination

The merit list will appear on your screen

Download and save for future purposes

Here’s the direct link to the result. Click here