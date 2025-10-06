Edit Profile
    Live

    TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: Steps to download group 4 prelims results when released

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Oct 6, 2025 4:28:40 PM IST

    TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: TNPSC is expected to release the results of group 4 recruitment examination 2025 soon. Check how to download result when released on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

    TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: How to download group 4 prelims results when out. (Arvind Yadav / HT file)
    TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC, has so far not released the results of group 4 recruitment examination 2025. When out, candidates who took the exam will be able to check and download their results on the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. The Commission held the the Group 4 services prelims exam on July 12, 2025. There were a total of 200 questions. Part A consisted of 100 questions from Tamil Eligibility cum scoring test, Part B included 75 questions from general Studies and Part C had 25 questions from Aptitude and mental Ability....Read More

    The maximum marks of the examination was 300, and total duration of exam was three hours.

    The commission had released the Answer key earlier, and candidates were invited to challenge it, The objections filed by candidates will be reviewed by the commission, and used in preparing the final answer key.

    It may be mentioned here that TNPSC group 4 result will be based on the final answer key.

    Through this recruitment examination, several posts will be filled, which include Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards, and more.

    TNSPC Group 4 Result 2025: Steps to download

    Candidates can check the TNPSC Group 4 result when released by following the steps mentioned below:

    1. Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.
    2. On the home page, go to exam dashboard, and then to Group IV services.
    3. On the next page, click on the link to check the Group IV services result.
    4. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
    5. Check your TNPSC Group 4 result displayed on the screen.
    6. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

    Follow the blog for the latest updates on TNPSC Group 4 results, direct link and more.

    Oct 6, 2025 4:28 PM IST

    TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: Several vacancies to be filled

    Oct 6, 2025 4:15 PM IST

    TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: Results to be based on final answer key

    Oct 6, 2025 4:04 PM IST

    TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: Answer key released already

    Oct 6, 2025 4:00 PM IST

    TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: When was examination conducted?

    Oct 6, 2025 3:57 PM IST

    Oct 6, 2025 3:51 PM IST

    TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Live News: Where to check result

