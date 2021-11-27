TNUSRB Result 2020 for Police Constable & others declared, direct link here

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board has declared TNUSRB Result 2020 for Police Constable & others. The result has been declared for Police Constable, Jail Warders and Firemen posts. Candidates can check the result through the official site of TNUSRB on tnusrbonline.org.

Candidates who have qualified the examination for will be called for antecedents verification and medical examination. To check the provisional selection list candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Enrolment wise provisional list

Roster wise provisional list

TNUSRB Result 2020: How to check

Visit the official site of TNUSRB on tnusrbonline.org.

Click on TNUSRB Result 2020 for Police Constable & others link available on the home page.

Press enrolment wise selection list or roster wise selection list.

The PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 10906 Police Constable, Jail Warders and Firemen posts. The registration process was started on September 26, 2020 and ended on October 26, 2020. The medical exam dates will be announced by the Board in due course of time. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNUSRB.