TNUSRB SI Final Result 2019 declared, check result and cut off marks here

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board has declared TNUSRB SI Final Result 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the written test followed by PMT/ PET and viva-voca for Sub- Inspector posts can check the provisional selection list on the official site of TNUSRB on tnusrbonline.org. The Board has also released the cut-off marks for all categories.

The viva-voca was conducted from February 23 to March 2, 2021. Candidates who had appeared for the interview round can check their results by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

TNUSRB SI Final Result 2019: How to check

• Visit the official site of TNUSRB on tnusrbonline.org.

• Click on TNUSRB SI Final Result 2019 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their result.

• Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are provisionally selected for the post of Sub Inspector of Police (TK, AR, and TSP) on the basis of marks scored in the written exam followed by PMT/ PET, viva voca, and special marks.

This recruitment drive will fill up 969 posts of Sub Inspector out of which 660 vacancies are for Sub-Inspector of Police (TK), 276 are for Sub-Inspector of Police (AR) and 33 are for Sub-Inspector of Police (TSP).