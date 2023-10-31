TRE Result: BPSC bans 20 Bihar Teacher exam candidates for 5 years

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has banned 20 candidates of the Bihar School Teacher Competitive Examination 2023 for the next five years. The list of these candidates and reasons why they have been debarred is available on the commission's website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC bans 20 Bihar Teacher exam candidates for 5 years (File Photo)

As per the document, all these candidates have been banned either because of impersonation or mismatch of data during Aadhar or biometric verification.

Atul Prasad, Chairman of BPSC recently said that the commission is conducting a multi-layer filtering to weed out undeserving candidates. Any vacancy arising due to this will be filled through one or more supplementary results, he said.

“When we are dealing with such large numbers as in TRE, multi layer filtering is needed to weed out undeserving ones. This is what's going on & that's why all results are conditional. Any vacancy arising out of this filtering will be filled by one or more supplementary results,” Prasad posted on X (formerly twitter).

BPSC conducted the Bihar teacher recruitment exam on October 24, 25 and 26. Results, including merit list and district-wise allotment lists, individual scorecards and subject-wise cut-off marks have been declared.

The commission has also launched an objection tab on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in in which aspirants can lodge their complaints up to November 11.

This was the first phase of the teacher recruitment drive conducted for 1,70,461 vacancies.

The second phase is likely to be held in December and the registration process is expected in November. The detailed notification mentioning vacancies and other details will be issued soon on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

