Tripura civil service, police service final result out; 40 candidates selected

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the final result of the state civil service and police service exam on Tuesday. This year a total of 40 candidates have been selected by the Commission and recommended for appointment in the civil service and police service in the state.

Krittika Saha, daughter of Kajal Saha, has topped the exam in the state civil service eby scoring 569.75 marks out of total 900 marks.

Jayanta Dubey, son of Ajay Kumar Dubey, has topped the exam in police service by securing 526 marks out of 900 marks.

“All the certificates of the recommended candidates will be verified by the concerned department as per terms and condition of eligibility before issuing offer of appointment,” the Commission has said.

The Tripura civil service, police service exam is held in three stages in succession: a preliminary exam, a main written exam and an interview. The preliminary examination, main examination and personality test carried a total of 200 marks, 800 marks and 100 marks respectively.