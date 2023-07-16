Home / Education / Exam Results / TS EAMCET seat allotment result for phase 1 out at tseamcet.nic.in, get link

TS EAMCET seat allotment result for phase 1 out at tseamcet.nic.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 16, 2023 01:28 PM IST

Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the seat allotment results for TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 round 1.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the seat allotment results for the first round of TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 today, July 16. Candidates can check the TS EAMCET 2023 round 1 seat allotment results at tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET seat allotment result for phase 1 out at tseamcet.nic.in(HT File)
Candidates who secured seats in the first round must self-report for admission on the website and pay fees by July 22, 2023. The second round of TS EAMCET counselling will begin on July 24.

Direct link to check TS EAMCET seat allotment result 2023

TS EAMCET seat allotment result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at tseamcet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the TS EAMCET seat allotment result.

Select your branch and institute.

By entering a name or roll number, you can search and check the allotment list.

Take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
© 2023 HindustanTimes
