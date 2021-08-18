TS ECET Result 2021 declared on ecet.tsche.ac.in, check rank card here

TSCHE has declared TS ECET Result 2021 on August 18, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test Through Computer Based Test can check their result on the official site of TS ECET on ecet.tsche.ac.in. The Council has released the rank card along with the result.

The examination was conducted on August 3, 2021 and the answer key was released on August 6, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check rank card

TS ECET Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of TS ECET on ecet.tsche.ac.in.

• Click on TS ECET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result and rank card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The student has been ranked (Integrated Merit Rank) based on the marks obtained by him / her in the TS ECET [FDH & B.Sc. (Mathematics)] - 2021 Examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS ECET.