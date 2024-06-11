TS EdCET Result 2024 declared at edcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link to download rank card here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has declared TS EdCET Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test can download the rank card through the official website of TS EdCET at edcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EdCET Result 2024 declared, direct link to download rank card here

The entrance examination was conducted on May 23, 2024. The TS EdCET exam was held in two sessions- first session will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second session from 2 pm to 4 pm. The response sheet was released on May 23, 2024 and the objection window was opened till May 29, 2024.

TS EdCET Result 2024: How to check

All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the rank card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TS EdCET at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS EdCET Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the rank card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The minimum qualifying marks in the entrance test for all the candidates (other than SC/ ST) shall be 25% of the aggregate marks (i.e. rounded off to 38 marks). The candidates belonging to SC/ST communities shall secure the minimum qualifying marks of 25% marks. However, there shall be no minimum qualifying marks for the candidates belonging to the category of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for ranking.

Candidates will be ranked the order of merit on the basis of marks obtained in TS Ed.CET-2024 through online examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS EdCET.