TS ICET 2021 results declared, direct link to check rank card

The TS ICET 2021 results have been declared. The TS ICET - 2021 or the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test was held on August 19, 20 for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2021-22. This test was conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad.

TS ICET 2021 results: Know how to check

Go to the official website https://icet.tsche.ac.in/

Click on the result link

Enter the registration number or application number

Submit the details

Download the result

Kakatiya University has successfully conducted ICET in 2005, 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014 and TS ICET - 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 , 2019 and 2020. We welcome you to the web site of TS ICET - 2021 and wishing you all the best.