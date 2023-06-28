TS ICET result 2023 tomorrow on icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET Result 2023: Result of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2023) will be announced tomorrow, June 29, 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their marks on icet.tsche.ac.in, once it is announced. TS ICET Result 2023 Date: Results tomorrow on icet.tsche.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The official time for announcement of TS ICET result is 3:30 pm.

“Announcement of Final Key and Entrance Test Results on 29th June, 2023(Thursday) at 3:30 PM,” reads a message displayed on the official website.

TS ICET is a common entrance test for admission to MBA and MCA courses offered by universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges. Kakatiya University, Warangal conducts the exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

How to check TS ICET result 2023

Go to icet.tsche.ac.in. Now, go to the result page. Enter the asked information and login. Check and download TS ICET result.